ECoR to have 200 MT in freight movement this fiscal

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) will create a new record by entering the 200 million tonnes in freight movement in 2019-20 financial year.

It will be the first Railway Zone ever to load more than 200 million tonnes in any year, said Railway Board member Rajesh Agrawal.

The special announcement was made by Agrawal in the presence of ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhushan and Additional General Manager Sudhir Kumar in a meeting held at Rail Sadan today.

Agrawal, the member of Rolling Stock, visited the ECoR and reviewed various activities. He appreciated the ECoR for the quickest possible restoration of train services after Cyclone Fani. He complimented all members of East Coast Railway for being the highest loading Railways over Indian Railways.

During the meeting, the ECoR said that the station building at Puri will be fit and ready in all respects soon. “The entire station will be ready to receive all special trains during Rath Yatra period. A total of 194 special trains will run to Puri during the annual festival. Target has been set to beautify and upgrade Puri station by July 1,” the officials said.

Currently, the ECoR is having 15 rakes of Linke Hoffmann Bush (LHB) coaches, the most modern coach. This will go up to 30 and all important trains, the railway officials informed.

Besides, the ECoR area will have special type of wagons to carry four-wheeler automobiles and two-wheelers from far off production places to this area which immensely benefit the local automobile dealers.

The workshop at Mancheswar will be upgraded and will now have facilities to handle maintenance of LHB coaches also, the ECoR officials said.

Phase-II of MEMU Shed at Khurda Road is sanctioned. This will help in converting all passenger trains in this area to MEMU coaches. In future all passenger trains will be having MEMU coaches. It will improve punctuality of trains.

Mechanised Laundry at Puri and Bhubaneswar likely to be functional very soon in next three months.

Quick watering facilities for coaches will help in better water supply and availability of water in passenger coaches.

More number of wagons will be given to East Coast Railway so that local industries and coal producers and power plants are benefited.

East Coast Railway has introduced VENTURI system of odour-less bio-toilets. All coaches will have VENTURI system in all trains run by East Coast Railway.

96% of coaches of East Coast Railway have bio-toilets fitted. The rest 4% will be fitted very soon.

New technology of ‘Head On Generation’ (HOG) will replace conventional power cars in trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi etc. This will give additional space to attach more coaches, thereby giving scope for more seats for passengers.

East Coast Railway has suffered a total loss of Rs. 600 crores during Cyclone FANI. Of this, Rs. 400 crores is in the form of damages and Rs. 200 crores is in the form of loss in earning capacity. East Coast Railway has asked for special financial package to help in restoration works.