ECoR makes special arrangements for passengers to beat the summer heat

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has geared up its manpower to cope with the hot weather situation over its jurisdiction and started preventive measures to tackle the hot summer.

Necessary steps have been taken regarding train running during the current Summer Season. All Divisions have been advised to ensure proper functioning of water distribution outlets and Water Taps.

Electrical pumps for water arrangements also need to be thoroughly kept in proper order. Large Station will ensure that Waiting Halls, etc., have proper water arrangements.

East Coast Railway Safety Department has advised Railway Officers & Staff for strict vigil on regular Track Maintenance and to ensure proper ballast profile along with full complement of fittings to avoid rail buckling.

Officials have been directed for proper checking of electrical fittings in coaches. They have also been directed for prevention of Fire in Luggage Vans, Pantry Cars and Coaches of the Trains apart from the Stations, Coaching Depots and other Railway properties.

All the three Divisions of ECoR i.e. Khurda Road, Sambalpur and Waltair have been advised to ensure maximum state of alertness during the Summer Season. Special emphasis has been given to introduce Hot Weather Patrolling when the Rail Temperature goes beyond the specified limit.

Trackmen have been advised to remain alert all the time over this problem and use Rail Thermometer to access the situation at the earliest and keep a vigil on expansion & contraction of Tracks.

Adequate Fire Fighting Equipments at Stations, sensitive locations and in Trains are to be provided and close liasioning with State Fire Brigades for quick availability on call in case of any fire incident.

Apart from this, Branches of Trees likely to obstruct and infringe the Track and OHE are to be pruned. Security Department of ECoR has also been directed to prevent Rail Users & Passengers from carrying inflammable materials during their journey in Trains.

These apart, banners & posters on Fire Safety have been placed in sensitive locations. Preventive measures have been taken to avoid cases of Hot Engine of Diesel Locomotives. Training on Fire Fighting is being given and frequent inspections are being conducted to check for any deficiencies.