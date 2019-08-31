ECoR Launches Awareness Drive On Risks Of Taking Selfies on Train, Rly Tracks

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the craze of youngsters for selfies in different daring incidents, East Coast Railway has taken steps to make aware common people, especially youngsters, not to take selfies on Trains and at Railway tracks.

It is seen that, in many cases, youngsters like to take selfies by riding on the rooftop of trains or on train engines or near railway track when the trains are approaching without realising the danger to their valuable life. It is also seen that, after repeated horn blowing by the train pilots, the youngsters taking selfies are not moving to a distance from the railway track.

“Trains move faster than they appear to be and can reach sooner than we think. The Over Head Equipments are charged with very high voltage of electricity in the portion close to the roof of the train or train engine. Be careful … Human life is more precious – Don’t risk your life by taking selfie on train or near rail line, the ECoR said.

Railway officials have been instructed to take strict action against the persons taking selfies on train or near rail lines. Apart from this, repeated awareness drives are being conducted to educate youngsters to avoid such incidents. Steps are also being taken to educate local people near train lines, the ECoR added.