ECoR issues helpline numbers for cyclone ‘FANI’

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railways (ECoR) on Thursday issued helpline numbers for passengers at various stations in view of cyclonic storm ‘Fani’.

By dialling the helpline numbers, passengers can know about the train service related information.

While three helpline numbers (0674-2303060, 2301525,2301625) have been issued for Bhubaneswar railways station, three each have been issued for Khurda Road (0674-2490010,2492511,2492611), and Sambalpur (0663-2532230, 2533037, 2532302) stations.

Similarly, two helpline numbers have been issued for Visakhapatnam station (0891, 2746255, 1072) and on each for Puri (06752-225922), Bhadrak (06781-230827), Cuttack (0671-2201865) and Berhampur (0680-2229632).