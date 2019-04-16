ECoR Introduces Santragachhi-Chennai Weekly Summer Special Train

Bhubaneswar: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during summer season, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has introduced Santragachhi-Chennai Weekly Summer Special Train till last week of June.

“02841/02842 Santragachhi-Chennai Central-Santragachhi Summer Special from Santragachhi will leave at 1240hrs on every Friday between 12th April to 28th June, 2019 and from Chennai Central will leave at 1820hrs on every Saturday between 13th April to 29th June,2019,” the ECor said in a press note.

The Santragachhi-Chennai Weekly Summer Special train has Four AC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, Four Sleeper Class and Two Guard cum Luggage Van in its composition having stoppages at Kharagpur, Bhadrak, Jajpur-Keonjhar Road, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Vizianagaram, Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Nellore and Gudur between Santragachhi and Chennai Central, the ECoR added.

With a view to clear additional rush of passengers during Summer, the Ministry of Railways is running Special Trains towards different destinations of the country from and through East Coast Railway jurisdiction by creating additional berths.

Earlier, ECoR has announced summer special trains like Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar AC Summer Special, Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Special, Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Special, Hyderabad-Srikakulam Special, Puri-Santragachhi (Howrah)-Puri Special, Puri-Habibganj-Puri Special, Sambalpur-Shalimar-Sambalpur Special, Raigarh-Sambalpur-Raigarh Special, Sambalpur-Banaswadi-Sambalpur Special, Puduchery-Santragachhi-Puduchery Special, Chennai-Santragachhi-Chennai Special, Kacheguda-Tata-Kacheguda Special, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Special, Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Special and Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda/Tirupati Special during Summer season.

These apart, a number of Special Trains have been planned to ply between different destinations of the country through East Coast Railway jurisdiction during this Summer and will also create more berths from ECoR. Important regular trains have been planned to be augmented with additional coaches during the period by creating additional berths.