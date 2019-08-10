ECoR cancels several trains between Rayagada-Titilagarh section

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled several trains between Doikalu and Ambodala Stations in Rayagada-Titilagarh Railway section due to flood situation after heavy rain.

“In view of heavy rain causing flood situation & washing away of mud & ballasts from railway track between Doikalu and Ambodala Stations in Rayagada-Titilagarh Railway section, several trains have been cancelled/partially cancelled,” the ECoR said in a statement.

Trains cancelled

58529/58530 Durg-Visakhapatnam-Durg Passenger from both the directions from August 9 to August 13.

58301/58302 Sambalpur-Koraput-Sambalpur passenger from both the directions from August 10 to August 13.

58303/58304 Sambalpur-Junagarh Road-Sambalpur passenger from both the directions from August 10 to August 13.

Trains partially cancelled