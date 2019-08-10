ECoR cancels several trains between Rayagada-Titilagarh section
Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled several trains between Doikalu and Ambodala Stations in Rayagada-Titilagarh Railway section due to flood situation after heavy rain.
“In view of heavy rain causing flood situation & washing away of mud & ballasts from railway track between Doikalu and Ambodala Stations in Rayagada-Titilagarh Railway section, several trains have been cancelled/partially cancelled,” the ECoR said in a statement.
Trains cancelled
- 58529/58530 Durg-Visakhapatnam-Durg Passenger from both the directions from August 9 to August 13.
- 58301/58302 Sambalpur-Koraput-Sambalpur passenger from both the directions from August 10 to August 13.
- 58303/58304 Sambalpur-Junagarh Road-Sambalpur passenger from both the directions from August 10 to August 13.
Trains partially cancelled
- 18301/18302 Sambalour-Rayagada-Sambalpur InterCity from both the directions from August 11 to August 13 will run between Sambalpur and Titlagarh and will remain cancelled between Titlagarh and Rayagada
- 5852/58528 Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Raipur will remain cancelled between Rayagada and Titlagarh from both directions.
- 18006 Jagadalpur-Howrah Samalaswari Express from Jagadalpur on August 11 will originate from Sambalpur instead of Jagadalpur and will remain cancelled between Jagadalpur and Sambalpur.