ECoR cancels several trains between Rayagada-Titilagarh section

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled several trains between Doikalu and Ambodala Stations in Rayagada-Titilagarh Railway section due to flood situation after heavy rain.

“In view of heavy rain causing flood situation & washing away of mud & ballasts from railway track between Doikalu and Ambodala Stations in Rayagada-Titilagarh Railway section, several trains have been cancelled/partially cancelled,” the ECoR said in a statement.

Trains cancelled

  • 58529/58530 Durg-Visakhapatnam-Durg Passenger from both the directions from August 9 to August 13.
  • 58301/58302 Sambalpur-Koraput-Sambalpur passenger from both the directions from August 10 to August 13.
  • 58303/58304 Sambalpur-Junagarh Road-Sambalpur passenger from both the directions from August 10 to August 13.

Trains partially cancelled

  • 18301/18302 Sambalour-Rayagada-Sambalpur InterCity from both the directions from August 11 to August 13 will run between Sambalpur and Titlagarh and will remain cancelled between Titlagarh and Rayagada
  • 5852/58528 Raipur-Visakhapatnam-Raipur will remain cancelled between Rayagada and Titlagarh from both directions.
  • 18006 Jagadalpur-Howrah Samalaswari Express from Jagadalpur on August 11 will originate from Sambalpur instead of Jagadalpur and will remain cancelled between Jagadalpur and Sambalpur.
