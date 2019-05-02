ECoR cancels 81 trains ahead of Cyclone Fani

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the landfall of Cyclone FANI, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced the cancellation of 81 trains in the first phase.

According to official sources, train services between Bhadrak and Vizianagaram have been suspended. Similarly, inward trains towards Bhubaneswar and Puri will be restricted from May 2 evening.

The ECoR has also cancelled trains from Puri to Howrah running on May 2 night trains from Bangalore, Chennai and Secundrabad to Howrah in the evening of May 2.

ECoR has advised passengers to plan their travel in accordance with the cancellation of trains and the cyclonic weather.

The list for the trains cancelled and diverted: