ECI suspends Sambalpur general observer for inspecting PM’s helicopter

Sambalpur general observer suspended
Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India has suspended General Observer of Sambalpur Lok Sabha Constituency Mohammed Mohsin for inspecting PM Modi’s helicopter.

As per an ECI press note, Karnataka-cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin, who is deputed in Sambalpur as the General Observer has been placed under suspension with immediate effect for ‘actions contrary to the instructions of the commissions regarding SPG protectees’.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Sambalpur in a helicopter to address an election rally yesterday. However, the flying squad officers conducted a search in the helicopter

The Election Commission of India appoints general observers in all parliamentary constituencies to ensure the conduct of a free and fair election. These are always officers from outside the state to ensure transparency and distance from the local administration.

In its suspension order, the Election Commission referred to a set of rules it had formulated in April 2014 for “SPGs” and another from March 2019.

