EC to take up Ashok Lavasa issue today

New Delhi: The Election Commission will on Tuesday take up the issues raised by Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa on Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

It may be noted that Lavasa had kicked up a row after he skipped commission’s meetings on deciding poll code violations post-May 4.

Lavasa had even written to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora thrice on the process of deciding MCC violations.

Arora had replied to Lavasa that there’s a time for everything. He said the matter will be taken up after the Lok Sabha elections are concluded.

Lavasa had recused himself from all matters objecting that minority decisions were not being recorded in the final order.

Lavasa had objected during EC’s decision to give PM Modi and Amit Shah clean chits over poll code violations. EC had cleared PM Modi of six instances of alleged poll code violations.

The Election Commissioner had also objected over a clean chit being given to PMO and NITI Aayog against a Congress complaint of misuse of government office during electioneering.