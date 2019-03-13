EC show-cause to Delhi BJP MLA for FB post on Abhinandan

EC show-cause to Delhi BJP MLA
New Delhi: People jubilate with a Tricolour as they wait for IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthama's return to India in New Delhi, Friday, March 1, 2019. Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistan after his jet went down following a strike by an enemy missile, is expected to be released today. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) (PTI3_1_2019_000177B)
New Delhi: The Election Commission has issued notice to Delhi BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma for putting up posters of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan on Facebook.

The EC has directed him to remove the post and give a reply by Thursday.

District Magistrate, Shahdara, K M Mahesh said a show-cause notice was issued to Sharma on March 11 for posting posters featuring on IAF Wing Commander  Abhinandan Varthaman on Facebook.

The poll panel had recently asked the political parties to refrain from making references to the armed forces during campaigning.

