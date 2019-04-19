EC seizes cash, liquor, freebies worth Rs 118 cr for bribing voters in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Election Commission has seized cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal and freebies worth Rs 118 crore meant for luring voters in Lok Sabha election.

According to reports the poll body on April 18 seized around Rs 11 lakh in cash from Mumbai.

The seizure came as voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats which fall under Maharashtra’s Vidarbha and Marathwada regions was underway in the second phase of polling.

The reports said that even after many restriction political parties are making every possible attempt to bribe voters.

According to EC reports they have confiscated cash, drugs, expensive metals, liquor and freebies worth Rs 118.13 crore till April 18 in Maharashtra.

The reports said cash amounting to Rs 44.22 cr, liquor 28.47 lakh litres worth Rs 22.05 cr, drugs 14743.74 kg worth Rs 6.3 cr, precious metal worth Rs 45.47 cr and other freebies worth Rs 0.09 cr were seized in Maharashtra.

These were meant for bribing voters.