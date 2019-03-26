EC notice to makers of Narendra Modi biopic

New Delhi: Delhi Election Commission (EC) served a notice to the makers of the PM Narendra Modi’s biopic for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct.

According to reports, the officials of the poll panel on Monday said they were awaiting a reply from the filmmakers on multiple notices, which were served on Wednesday.

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, Ranbir Singh said, “Any political advertisements on electronic or social media have to be approved by the officials in advance by the Media Certification & Monitoring Committee.”

“If any pre-certified political or surrogate advertisement is circulated, it is the violation of model code of conduct. Whosever has done it is given an opportunity to explain their stand,” an official said.

Notably, the Congress on last Monday had moved the EC to stall the release of the film on the grounds that it is a politically-motivated film aimed at getting extra mileage for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.