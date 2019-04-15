EC imposes bans on Adityanath, Mayawati for MCC violation

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday censured Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP supremo for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP chief Mayawati were banned from campaigning for a set period of time by the Election Commission for violation of the MCC.

The EC order has barred the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections for 72 hours starting 6:00 am on April 16.

He has been banned from campaigning for using the phrases and words ‘Hara virus’ and ‘Bajrangbali’.

The Bahujan Samaj Party supremo has also been penalized by the poll body. BSP chief Mayawati has been barred from campaigning for 48 hours for seeking votes on religious lines.