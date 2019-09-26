EC defers Karnataka by polls as Supreme Court verdict remains pending

Bengaluru: The Election Commission has deferred Karnataka by polls as Supreme Court verdict on disqualification of rebel MLAs remains pending.

The EC informed the Supreme Court that it will defer the by polls in the 15 seats of Karnataka as the hearing of the petitions challenging the disqualification of MLAs still remains pending. The apex court is set to hear the matter on October 22.

Fifteen seats were vacated after the disqualification of the rebel Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs following their resignation from their parties. The decision to disqualify the MLAs was taken by the then Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and out of the disqualified MLAs 13 belonged to the Congress, three from the JDS, and one Independent.