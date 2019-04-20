EC bans streaming of web series on PM Modi

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has banned online streaming of web series entitled “Modi: Journey of a Common Man” on Saturday.

The poll body said that no biopic material can be screened which will disturb the level-playing field during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

According to reports the direction to the effect was conveyed by the Election Commission to the producers of the web series of the biopic.

The EC order said:“You are hereby directed to stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected content of the web series ‘Modi: Journey of a Common Man’ till further orders.

The order further said a compliance report may also be sent immediately.