EC asks parties to banish use of plastic in poll material

New Delhi: The Election Commission has asked political parties not to use plastic and polythene in poll material to banish single use plastic.

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, who announced the poll schedule for the two states at a press conference here on Saturday, said that that the Commission has been asking political parties to use only environment-friendly material for campaign purposes since long.

The Commission has directed that all political parties, contesting candidates and their authorized agents to desist from utilizing environmentally hazardous materials like plastics and polythene.

He said the district election officers and returning officers have been directed to emphasise the importance of environment protection and preservation during the meetings with the political parties and contesting candidates.