Eating Walnuts Daily May Lowers Heart Disease Risk

Bhubaneswar: Eating walnuts daily may lower the risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD), says a study.

The study, published in Journal of the American Heart Association, examined the effects of replacing some of the saturated fats in participants’ diets with walnuts.

It found that when participants ate whole walnuts daily in combination with lower overall amounts of saturated fat, they had lower central blood pressure.

The researchers have opined that while all treatment diets had a positive effect on cardiovascular outcomes, the diet with whole walnuts provided the greatest benefits, including lower central diastolic blood pressure (a normal diastolic blood pressure is 80).

