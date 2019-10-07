Eating Radish May Prevent Cardiovascular Risk

Cardiovascular Risk
Bhubaneswar: Adding Radish in your diet can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease says study.

The study appearing in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, could lead to the discovery of similar substances in other vegetables and perhaps lead to new drug treatments, the researchers said.

The findings showed that compounds found in the Sakurajima Daikon, or “monster,” radish could help protect coronary blood vessels and potentially prevent heart disease and stroke, researchers including Katsuko Kajiya from the Kagoshima University in Japan said.

The researchers have opined that Radishes are good sources of antioxidants and reportedly can reduce high blood pressure and the threat of clots, a pair of risk factors for heart attack and stroke.

