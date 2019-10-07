Eating Nuts May Lower Cardiovascular Risk: Study

Bhubaneswar: Eating nuts at least twice a week can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by almost 17 percent.

The study presented at the ESC Congress 2019, examined the association between nut consumption and the risk of cardiovascular disease and death in the Iranian population.

For the study, a total of 5,432 adults aged 35 and older with no history of cardiovascular disease were randomly selected from urban and rural areas.

The intake of nuts including walnuts, almonds, pistachios, hazelnuts, and seeds was assessed in 2001 with a validated food frequency questionnaire.

The study revealed that eating nuts two or more times per week was associated with a 17 percent lower risk of cardiovascular mortality compared to consuming nuts once every two weeks.