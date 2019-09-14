Eating Mushroom Thrice A Week Reduce Prostate Cancer Risk

Bhubaneswar: Researchers have found that consuming mushrooms for at least thrice a week reduces the risk of developing prostate cancer in males.

The study, published in the International Journal of Cancer, found an inverse relationship between mushroom consumption and the development of prostate cancer among middle-aged and elderly Japanese men.

For the findings, a total of 36,499 men, aged 40-79 years who participated in the Miyagi Cohort Study in 1990 and the Ohsaki Cohort Study in 1994, were followed for a median of 13.2 years.

The study revealed that mushroom consumption once or twice a week was associated with an eight per cent lower risk of prostate cancer and consumption three or more times per week was associated with a 17 per cent lower risk.

