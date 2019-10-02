Eating Junk Food May Lowers Childs IQ

Bhubaneswar: Parents should be careful if they set their child-free to consume junk food because a recent study has revealed that junk food lowers Intelligence Quotient (IQ).

According to a new study by researchers at the University of Bristol, a diet, high in fats sugars, and processed foods in early childhood may lower IQ, while a diet packed full of vitamins and nutrients may do the opposite.

The researchers have suggested that the brain grows at its fastest rate during the first three years of life, hence it requires essential nutrients and vitamins for its effective functioning.

The researchers have opined good nutrition during the childhood period may encourage optimal brain growth.