Eating Junk Food May Increase Cancer Risk In Women

Bhubaneswar: Women who frequently eat junk foods may have a risk of developing cancer cells in them.

As per reports, Scientists, led by Par Stattin, from Umea University Hospital in Sweden, studied around 65,000 adults for 13 years and identified 2,478 cases of cancer.

The study highlighted the negative impact of consuming junk and processed foods. The researchers said that women with raised levels of blood sugar face significant extra risks of suffering from cancers of the pancreas, skin, womb and urinary tract.

The study found that fat intake levels of 40 per cent of diet put women most at risk. High blood sugar levels are linked to unhealthy diets, including fatty and processed foods, and can lead to Type 2 diabetes.

Hence, the researchers have advised to avoid excessive consumption of junk food and to include homemade food in the diet.