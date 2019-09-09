Eating Fish May Lower Asthma Risk: Study

Bhubaneswar: According to a study, eating fish oil rich in omega 3 fatty acids can lower the risk of asthma by nearly 70 per cent.

As per researchers fish oil is rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs), omega fatty acids 3 and 6, which plays a significant role in the development and functioning of the brain and central nervous system.

The study found that “certain types of n-3 (from marine oils) were significantly associated with a decreased risk of having asthma or asthma-like symptoms by up to 62 per cent, while high n-6 consumption (from vegetable oils) was associated with an increased risk by up to 67 per cent,” said Andreas Lopata, Professor from the James Cook University in Australia.

“Even if you factor in contaminants, such as mercury found in some fish populations, the benefits of fish and seafood intake far more outweigh the potential risks,” Lopata said, in the paper published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.