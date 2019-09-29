Eating Blueberries Daily Can Improve Heart Health

London: Eating blueberries can cut the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) by 15 per cent, says a study.

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggested that blueberries and other berries should be included in diets to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

“Having metabolic syndrome significantly increases the risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes and often statins and other medications are prescribed to help control this rise,” said study lead author Aedin Cassidy, Professor at the University of East Anglia in Britain.

For the study, the researchers investigated the effects of eating blueberries daily in 138 overweight and obese people, (aged between 50 and 75) and having metabolic syndrome.

The researchers have opined that eating one cup of blueberries a day promotes heart growth and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by between 12 and 15 per cent.