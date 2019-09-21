Eat green apples, gain maximum health benefits!

Bhubaneswar: “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” and it certainly holds truth basically for green apples. Green apple has long been recognised as one of the healthiest fruits. It is innately packed with a variety of essential nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and fibres.

These are known to offer relief from digestive disorders and are also very effective in lowering blood cholesterol and BP, stabilizing blood sugar levels & improving appetite.

Green apple is rich in vitamins A, C and K. It is also a rich source of iron, potassium, calcium, antioxidants and flavonoids. These are some health benefits of having green apples regularly.

Provides natural sun protection

Apples contain copper, which produces melanin, the pigment that colours your skin and protects from ultraviolet sun rays.

Improves skin texture

Green apple, when used in a mask or moisturizer, provides ample moisture and will improve the overall texture of your skin.

Fights wrinkles

Due to the fact that apples are chock-full of antioxidants, they will help keep your skin elastic and fight off the ageing process.

Boosts metabolism

Green apples are great for digestion as they are a great source of digestion. This helps in preventing bloating and also flushing out any toxins from your stomach. This, in turn, helps in giving your metabolism a much-needed boost as green apples contain fibre which is easily digestible.

Maintains good vision

If you’re looking for ways to keep your eyes and vision healthy the natural way, green apples are a great way to start. As it contains vitamin A, it can maintain and to an extent protect your vision

Improves lung health

Studies have found that having green apples regularly can cut down the risk of asthma as it is rich in flavonoids. Researchers claim that flavonoids have been associated with a lower risk of asthma. Other than that, green apples have also been observed to cut down the risk of lung cancer by 21% in women.