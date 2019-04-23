Easter Sunday blasts were to avenge Christchurch mosques shootings: Minister

Colombo: Sri Lankan minister said there were links with Sri Lanka and Christchurch terror attacks. The blasts were in revenge for shootings at Christchurch mosques.

Speaking in Parliament, Sri Lanka’s Deputy Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene cited the findings of an initial probe to mention that Easter Sunday suicide bombings were to avenge ghastly shootings at two mosques in Christchurch in New Zealand in March.

Wijewardene told Parliament: “The preliminary investigations have revealed that what happened in Sri Lanka (on Sunday) was in retaliation for the attack against Muslims in Christchurch”.

Nearly 50 people were dead in the gory incident which was carried out by a white supremacist.

A total of eight blasts, reportedly carried out by seven suicide bombers, had ripped through Sri Lanka’s churches and luxury hotels.

The death toll has risen to 320 and the number of injured has touched 500.

Wijewardene said the probe showed that a local group called National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ) was responsible for the attack and had connections with a little-known Islamist group in India.