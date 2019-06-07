East Coast Railway observes 64th Railway Week

Bhubaneswar: To commemorate the advent of the first train on Indian soil in April 1853 between Bombay and Thane, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Friday observed the 64th Railway Week.

ECoR General Manager Vidya Bhushan graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Additional General Manager Sudhir Kumar also graced the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the General Manager complimented the Railway employees for the determination and devotion to their duties with a progressive attitude and for their valuable contribution. He also asked the Railway men to continue their efforts to make ECoR the best zone in Indian Railways.

Merit awards and Shields were handed over to various officers and staff for outstanding performance. Khurda Road Division received the Overall Efficiency Shield for overall performance in different fields. Cuttack Station received the Best major Clean Station Shield and Manabar Station received the Best minor Clean Station Shield.