East Coast Railway Launches Rath Yatra Mobile App ‘ECOR YATRA’

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has launched Rath Yatra Mobile App ‘ECOR YATRA’ for the benefit of the passengers especially to the devotees who are coming to witness Car festival-2019 at Puri.

Passengers having android based smartphones can download this App from Google Play Store and can get the information related to different regular & Special Trains and other facilities by ECoR during the Rath Yatra festival.

Here are the information and facilities provided the ECOR Yatra App:-

Special Trains: Complete details of Special Trains scheduled to run during the Rath Yatra period i.e. from 3rd to 14th July 2019 will be available in the App.

Complete details of Special Trains scheduled to run during the Rath Yatra period i.e. from 3rd to 14th July 2019 will be available in the App. ECoR Train Time Table: Information related to all regular Trains in the Train Time Table will be available in the App.

Live Train Information: Train Live Information including Platform Numbers allocation at Puri for respective Trains will be made available.

Lodging Arrangements: Facilities of Tourism, Retiring Rooms & Mela Shed arrangements are made available through IRCTC.

Rath Yatra Schedule: Rath Yatra ritual schedule from 13th to 25th July 2018 will also be available in the App.

Ticket Counters: Information of Special Additional Ticket Counters at Puri and at wayside Stations are available.

Transport Facilities: Transport facilities at Puri by OSRTC and pre-paid taxi along with fares are also available.

Enquiry: Enquiry facilities like seat availability, fare enquiry are available and NTES and PNR Enquiry linked.

Ticketing: Both reserved and unreserved tickets can be booked through this App. Videos on use of Automatic Ticket Vending Machine (ATVM) and Unreserved Ticketing System on Mobile (UTS on Mobile) can be viewed from this App.

Other Facilities: Information on other facilities like Helpline Numbers, Passenger Amenities like Catering & Drinking Water arrangement, e-catering, Medical Assistance and Sanitation, Wheel Chairs for Divyangjan, Battery Operated Vehicle (BOV) at the platform, Photo Gallery, Grievances and free Wi-Fi facilities can be available in this App.

Apart from this, Dos and Don’ts for the passengers, Security, Medical and other Helpline Numbers are available for direct dialling through this App. Provision of Emergency notification to the public like updates on cases of lost luggage, missing person etc. as received through Helpline Numbers can be available besides important public notification.

Live streaming of Rath Yatra shall also be available through this App. Passengers are advised to download this App from Google Play Store and avoid long queue at Enquiry and Ticket Counters.