Easies by Killer launches water repellent and strain resistant clothing range

Mumbai: Easies by Killer, a brand name that is synonymous with innovative styles and design, has recently launched a new range of formal and casual clothing for men which is both water repellent and strain resistant.

The latest launch features an exclusive in their Spring Summer (SS)’20 collection for their brand Easies, which was launched recently along with their other brands collection namely, Killer, LawmanPg3, Integriti and Desi Belle.

The new range has got good response, as most of clothing that is available is usually prone to strain either during work or travel or otherwise and there is no way to get rid of it easily, additionally it also helps conserve water as there are less chances of soiling one’s clothes. The collection is smart formals for young professionals.The collection uses a range of smart styles and colours which are super comfortable to fit in and lets you breathe easily.

Upbeat about the launch of their new SS’20 collection, Mr. Kewalchand P Jain, Chairman and Managing Director said, “It is an extremely proud moment for us as a brand to have come so far and offer innovative solutions keeping in mind the Indian consumers’ daily needs and expectation from their clothing brand. We have gained immense trust over past three decades from our consumers who have trusted it and this is yet another leap forward by an Indian brand. We at KKCL believe in constantly doing better by coming up with new ideas and trends that will offer a new taste to our experimental customer. We are the only mainstream denim jeans brand which has launched water repellent and strain resistant range”.

About Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd.

Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL) a leading branded apparel conglomerate was incorporated in 1992. Killer, Integriti, LawmanPg3, Easies and Desi Belle are leading brands offered from the company. Killer is the leading denim brand in the country. Company has presence in 25 states and 209 cities across India. Currently have 336 retail stores spread across India. KKCL’s brands are also retailed through leading modern retail stores like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle and also has good online presence through E-commerce platforms. Denims, Shirts, Trousers, T- Shirts, shorts, chinos, jackets, and accessories are the products categories offered by the company. The company has also expanded its accessories division in a big way by introducing Shoes, Eyewear, Watches, Wallets, belts, deodorants and a host of other accessory ranges for men.