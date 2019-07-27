Earthquakes kill 8, injure many in northern Philippines

Manila: Eight persons were killed, dozens injured as series of earthquakes hit far northern Philippines in the wee hours on Saturday, media reports said.

The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear, reports said.

Many people were still asleep when the first tremor struck around 4:15 am (2015 GMT Friday), followed by a second, stronger jolt. At least three aftershocks followed, putting locals in a state of panic.

The quakes hit the province of Batanes, a group of sparsely populated islets north of the nation’s largest Luzon island. A number of buildings were toppled as roads developed deep cracks, reports.

Reports said horrified residents fled their houses and patients were wheeled from hospitals as a precaution as aftershocks rattled the scenic archipelago.

Batanes is pounded every year by tropical cyclones and typhoons that blast through the Philippines and homes are built of stone to survive the annual onslaught.