Earthquake hits PoK; 19 killed, over 300 injured

Islamabad: At least 19 people were killed and over 300 injured after an earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Mirpur in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) this afternoon.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was 140 kilometres from Srinagar at the depth of 10 kilometres.

TV channels showed the footage of heavily damaged roads in Mirpur, with many vehicles overturned. Several cars fell into the deep cracks on the roads. Eyewitnesses said, the quake was powerful and created panic as people ran out of the building.

Tremors of the earthquake were felt in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Kashmir, parts of Himachal as well as several towns in Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa range.