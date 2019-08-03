Earthquake hits off Indonesia coast; 4 killed, 1000 displaced

Jakarta:

Indonesia issued a tsunami warning within minutes of the 6.8-magnitude quake last night. The warning lasted two hours and sent people living along the coast fleeing to higher ground.

According to reports, the strong quake was felt in the capital Jakarta and people rushed out of high-rise buildings and more than 200 buildings were damaged by the quake.

Many of the people who took to higher ground, including about 1000 taking shelter in the gubernatorial office in the Lampung province, had returned home, reports added.

The researchers have long found a potential for a megathrust quake, referring to a very large earthquake that occurs in a region where one of the earth’s tectonic plates is thrust under another.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of massive seismic and volcanic activities with 127 active volcanoes. It experiences about 7,000, mostly-moderate, quakes a year.

The US Geological Survey put the epicentre in the Indian Ocean about 227km from the city of Teluk Betung on Sumatra.

Last September, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck the island of Sulawesi and triggered a tsunami, causing over 2,000 deaths and leaving 200,000 displaced from Palu and Donggala.