Earth Day: Naveen urges to build green environment for future generations

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the occasion of Earth Day today urged the people to pledge for building a healthy and green environment for future generations.

The Biju Janata Dal Supremo took to his Twitter handle and urged everyone to protect the environment by “reducing environmental footprints and protecting all endangered species.”

Mother Earth provides everything that a human being needs and it is our only Earth, our home. On #EarthDay, let’s pledge to keep it healthier and greener for future generations by reducing environmental footprints and protecting all endangered species. pic.twitter.com/Hug3cySMX7 — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 22, 2019



Earth Day is an annual event celebrated on April 22. Worldwide, various events are held to demonstrate support for environmental protection. First celebrated in 1970, Earth Day now includes events in more than 193 countries, which are now coordinated globally by the Earth Day Network.

This Day also recognizes a collective responsibility, as called for in the 1992 Rio Declaration, to promote harmony with nature and the Earth to achieve a just balance among the economic, social and environmental needs of present and future generations of humanity.

International Mother Earth Day provides an opportunity to raise public awareness around the world to the challenges regarding the well-being of the planet and all the life it supports.

