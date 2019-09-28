EAM Jaishankar expresses grief over murder of Sikh Indian-American cop

International
EAM Jaishankar expresses grief
Houston: The External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has lamented murder of a Sikh Indian-American police officer here on Saturday.

The police officer, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, was shot dead in cold blood here. Dhaliwal was shot dead in the line of duty on Friday afternoon during a traffic stop. He was shot at by a man who was in a car that Dhaliwal had stopped at the traffic stop.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Jaishankar expressed grief and extended his condolences over the brutal, cold-blooded murder of Dhaliwal, America’s first Sikh police officer, in Houston, barely a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s momentous event ‘Howdy Modi!’ in the city.

Jaishankar said in a post on social media platform Twitter: “Deeply grieved to learn of the  shooting of Deputy Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, a Sikh Indian-American officer in Houston. We have just visited that city. My condolences to his family”.

