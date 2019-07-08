Dy CM G Parameshwara offers to resign as crisis deepens in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara has offered to resign amid ongoing crisis that has hit the Congress- Janata Dal (Secular) government in Karnataka.

According to reports, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who was in the US has returned to Bengaluru in a special chartered flight in view of the situation.

As many as 11 MLAs ,eight of the Congress and three of the JD(S), have resigned over the weekend.

News agencies quoting Parameshwara said:”I’ve called a breakfast meeting of all the Ministers belonging to Congress party, to discuss the present political developments and the fallout. We know what BJP is trying to do. If need be, all of us may resign and then accommodate the MLAs”.

Kumaraswamy has held a meeting with JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda to discuss the political situation in the state. The state leadership also blamed BJP for the crisis in the government. The saffron party has, however, denied it.

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said on Sunday:”I and my party have nothing to do with developments in other rival parties. I heard through media that Congress-JD(S) legislators have resigned from their Karnataka Assembly seats. I’m categorically reiterating that BJP has absolutely no say on the issue.” He , however, said his party will explore all the avenues to form a government in the state.