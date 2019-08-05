DVOR to be functional at Jharsuguda Airport from today

By pragativadinewsservice
DVOR to be functional at Jharsuguda Airport from today
Jharsuguda airport (File Pic)
Jharsuguda: The Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) will be functional at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda from today, Airport Director SK Chouhan said.

The move was taken in view of the cloudy weather prevailing in the state since last week.

The officials at the airport had earlier informed that flight services were affected at the airport due to bad weather and lack of proper devices following which flight services turned out to be a nightmare for passengers.

Owing to the issues, DVOR technology was brought in to the airport in February.

DVOR is a standard International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) ground-based radio navigational aid that provides bearing information to aircraft to define air traffic control routes for en-route, terminal and instrument approach/departure procedures.

pragativadinewsservice
