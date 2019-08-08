Duty First: The story of a cop who killed his Maoist sister

Bhubaneswar/Malkangiri: This is a story that gives predominance to duty than relationship. A policeman didn’t have the slightest compunction of gunning down his sister, a Maoist.

The heartrending story emanates from the Red rebel region at Sukma in Chhattisgarh. Nearly 140 security men had beleaguered the Balengtong forest after getting information that Maoists had gathered in the place. The police team under the leadership of Bhetirama Gupta carried out search operation in the jungle throughout the night to hunt down the Ultras.

During the search operation, Bhetirama(43) and Bhetikani(50) faced each other and were stunned for a few moments. While Bhetirama, the policeman, is the brother, Bhetikani is his Maoist sister. As the top Maoist leader of Konta Committee, Bhetikani was trying to overcome the amazement of meeting her brother, suddenly some of her comrades fired upon the security forces resulting in a gun battle. Though Bhetirama was hesitant to fire upon her sister, as his fellow policemen resorted to firing, he was left with no alternative than to follow suit. He shot dead his sister.

Kani was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on her head. Both Rama and Kani had joined the Maoist movement in 1990. They were working together in Bal Sangam movement. Rama, however, bade adieu to Maoists in 2018. He could manage to get a police job and received Rs 6.5 lakh which was the reward for his head.

Rama successfully left behind his past activity as a Maoist, but his sister Kani couldn’t. She stayed back at the Red Rebel region and spearheaded the movement. Rama said Kani was never pleased with his activities as a policeman. In her opinion cops are killing innocent people who are fighting for a cause.