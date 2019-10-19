Dutee Chand to participate in KBC soon

Bhubaneswar: Ace sprinter from Odisha, Dutee Chand is going to participate in Amitabh Bachchan’s popular television game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

According to reports, the ace sprinter will leave for Mumbai for the shooting of KBC show soon. The show will be shot in a day or two and it will be aired on October 22.

It will be a proud moment for Odisha that the first athlete from the state is going to participate in a mega television game show.

Notably, Dutee Chand is the current national champion in the women’s 100 metres event. She is the third Indian woman to ever qualify for the Women’s 100 metres event at the Summer Olympic Games. In 2018, Chand clinched silver in women’s 100m at the Jakarta Asian Games. It was India’s first medal in this event since 1998.