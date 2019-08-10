Dutee Chand granted visa to compete at IAAF

Bhubaneswar: Ace sprinter Dutee Chand on Saturday was granted visa to compete at two IAAF approved meets in Ireland (Aug 13) and Germany (Aug 19) respectively.

Odisha Sports confirmed the news on its Twitter handle today.

Notably, the sprinter had requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for an immediate intervention to get visa in order to participate in a couple of races in Europe.

In a bid to qualify for the World Athletics Championships, Chand is slated to run 100m dash in two IAAF-approved races — one in Ireland on August 13 and another in Germany on August 19.

