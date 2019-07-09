Dutee Chand featured on digital cover of Cosmopolitan magazine

Bhubaneswar: Ace sprinter from Odisha, Dutee Chand, who is the current national champion in the women’s 100-metre sprint event, has been featured on the digital cover of a leading magazine.

The digital edition of fashion magazine Cosmopolitan India featured Dutee, the winner of two silver medals at the 2018 Asian Games, on the cover for the July issue.

Dutee is seen wearing a Superdry sports bra, a pair of shorts from Fila and a cape by Namrata Joshipura that has all the colours of the rainbow flag.

Recently, the Odisha sprinter was in news for coming out to declare that she is in a same-sex relationship. She became one of the few athletes in the world to openly admit same-sex relationship.