Dutee bags second gold, Purnima clinches silver

HeadlinesSports
By pragativadinewsservice
Dutee bags second gold
21

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand bagged her second consecutive gold medal in the 23rd Federation Cup National Senior Athletic Championships at Patiala in Punjab on Monday.

Related Posts

1 CRPF jawan killed, five injured in IED blast in Dantewada

Parrikar laid to rest with full state honours at Miramar

4.4-magnitude quake kills two tourists in Indonesia

The star sprinter clocked 11.45 seconds in the women 100 metre race to bag the second gold medal. Similarly, Odisha heptathlete Purnima Hembram won silver medal at the championships.

On Saturday, Dutee bagged her first gold medal in the women 200 metre race by clocking 23.35 seconds. Besides, Jauna Murmu won bronze in the 400-metre race category with 57.58 seconds.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.