Dutee bags second gold, Purnima clinches silver

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ace sprinter Dutee Chand bagged her second consecutive gold medal in the 23rd Federation Cup National Senior Athletic Championships at Patiala in Punjab on Monday.

The star sprinter clocked 11.45 seconds in the women 100 metre race to bag the second gold medal. Similarly, Odisha heptathlete Purnima Hembram won silver medal at the championships.

On Saturday, Dutee bagged her first gold medal in the women 200 metre race by clocking 23.35 seconds. Besides, Jauna Murmu won bronze in the 400-metre race category with 57.58 seconds.