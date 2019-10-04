Durga Puja: Significance Of Maha Sasthi

Bhubaneswar: The season of festivals is upon us and we cannot keep our excitement in. Dussehra marks the victory of good over evil in India. Maha Sasthi is perhaps the most important day during the Durga Puja.

The preparations for the Puja are completed on this day.

Another history related to Maha Sashti is on this day Lord Rama’s had worshipped Goddess Durga in order to relief Devi Sita from Ravana’s captivity. Sasti is the sixth day of Durga Puja where the face of Devi Durga is unveiled.

History related to the worship of Devi Parvati is also connected to the day of Maha Sasthi. This is the day when Parvati or Uma is welcomed on her visit to her father’s house during her 3-day trip.

Maha Sashti is also celebrated as the sixth day of Navaratri and is also known as Nava Durga Puja in Shaktheya Sampradaya.

Interestingly, Dussehra in different parts of India is celebrated for different reasons. This year, Dussehra falls on the 8th of October.