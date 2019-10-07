Durga Puja: Odisha Dips In Maha Navami Festivities

Bhubaneswar: Maha Navami, also known as Durga Navami, is being celebrated with gaiety and religious fervour across Odisha.

Maha Navami or the ninth day of the Durga Puja festival is marked by the Kumari Puja, where little girls are adorned in jewellery and are considered to be avatars of the goddess.

Just like Ashtami, Maha Navami also begins with Pushpanjali and aarti. It is the last day of the festivity, and people usually celebrate it with an overwhelming sense of grief.

The significance of the day is, today the Goddess is worshipped and celebrated as ‘Mahisasuramardini‘, meaning the slayer of the buffalo demon Mahishasura.

Mahanavami is the third and final day of Durga Puja which starts after sandhi puja. People in large numbers congregated at various puja mandaps across the state to witness the Mahanavami puja.

In Bhubaneswar, people of all age groups thronged to puja mandaps to witness Maha Navami Pushpanjali and Sandhi Puja. Among others puja pandals, Saheed Nagar, Baramunda, Station Bazaar and Jharpada witnessed a heavy footfall of devotees today.