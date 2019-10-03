Durga Puja: From Shashthi To Vijayadashami, Know The Importance

Bhubaneswar: Maa Durga is worshiped in Odisha in the Tantric and non-Tantric forms, among the whole Odia community greatly admired of Durga Puja Festival with jubilation. The spirit of holiness and sanctity during this festival is outstanding in Odisha. In most of the districts, cities and villages of Odisha devotees celebrate Durga Puja.

The legend behind the Durga Puja festival is ‘victory of Goddess Durga over the evil buffalo demon Mahishasura’ so people celebrated this festival every year to remember that always divines are wins from evilness. In the month of Ashwin from sixth to the tenth day of a bright lunar fortnight or the Shukla paksha in Hindi, this period is celebrated as great Durga Puja and in the final tenth day on the destroyer of evil and the protector of her devotees, Maa Durga is worshiped.

Here in this festival devotees worship Maa Durga in Mahalaya, Shashthi, Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami and in Vijayadashami.

Shashti: Shashti falls on the sixth day of the moon. On this day Goddess Durga is welcomed with gusto and fanfare.

Maha Saptami: Maha Saptami is termed as the first day of Durga Puja. From this day all the rituals get started with the bathing of “Kola Bou”. ‘Kola‘ meaning banana and ‘bou‘ meaning wife, the Kola Bou is believed to be the consort of Lord Ganesha.

Maha Ashtami: Maha Ashtami is the most important day as this day is celebrated as the victory day of Goddess Durga over Demon Mahishasura. People worship with flowers, do prayers and recite mantras on this day. In the old days, rituals of animal sacrifices are placed and worshipped. But now, a type of pumpkin, cucumber, and banana is used in place of animals.

Maha Navmi: Maha Navmi is the last day of Durga Puja also known as Sandhi Puja. On this day, Goddess Durga is offered with a variety of food. Once the puja gets finished, food is distributed among the devotees in the form of Prasad.

Vijaya Dashami: On the day of Vijayadashami, the images of Goddess Durga made of clay are carried and a long procession starts from the locality to the nearby river where these images of God are immersed in the water. It is the last day of Puja.

Durga Puja festival is particularly popular in the Indian states of West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Tripura and Odisha, neighbouring Bangladesh and the diaspora from this region. It is also celebrated with much fervor in Nepal where it is called Dashain.