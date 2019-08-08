Durand Cup 2019: FC Goa open with 1-0 win over Army Green

Kolkata: FC Goa started off their Durand Cup campaign with a 1-0 win over Army Green today here at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal.

A 26th minute goal from Liston Colaco proved to be good enough for the young Gaurs to clinch all three points in their first game of the tournament.

The youngsters enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession in the first forty-five minutes and finally made it count when they won a penalty in the 25th minute of the game when Kingslee Fernandes brilliantly dodged a tackle to bear down on goal.

He showed great poise on reaching the box and his cut-back was too good for the Army Green defender whose extended leg caught him on his way to the goal. The referee had no doubt in pointing to the spot.

Liston Colaco stepped up to the plate but hit the ball straight at Sarath Narayanan in the Army Green’s goal. Fortunately for him, the ball fell to him after a few ricochets and this time; he made no mistake in slotting it home.

The Army men came back strong and nearly equalized before the end of the half. Dylan D’Silva did well to go down to save the initial shot but the rebound found its way to the back of the net. But the Army men’s joys were short-lived as the effort was ruled offside.

The Army men threw the kitchen sink at FC Goa in the second half but that resulted in gaps at the back for Army Green. Whilst the Gaur defence stood firm, Clifford Miranda’s men looked threatening on the break with Liston Colaco looking particularly dangerous.

The 62nd minute of the game saw Liston play a delightful through ball that found Lalawmpuia in full stride. The man from Mizoram did well to get the ball under his control before racing past his man. The forward kept his composure, but was impeded by Sarath Narayananin the Army goal while trying to round him off.

The referee awarded a second penalty to the Gaurs, but they failed to make the most of the opportunity as Lalawmpuia blasted it over to leave the game still wide open.

The game became an end to end affair in the remaining minutes with the young Gaurs carving open a flurry of opportunities. However, bad finishing, astute keeping from Narayanan and a goal-line clearance kept the Gaurs from doubling the lead.

Dylan, meanwhile, pulled off a brilliant save in added-on time to help the young Gaurs to a deserved win.

The FC Goa Developmental Team will be back in action on 14th August when they take on Chennai City at the Kalyani Stadium.