Dubai Taxis Now Fitted With Surveillance Cameras

Dubai: With an aim to monitor the conduct of drivers, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has fitted the entire fleet of Taxis running in the city with surveillance cameras.

As per reports, if violations were detected or reported during taxi rides camera feed would be examined for investigation.

“Security cameras have been installed in 10,684 taxis comprising the entire taxi fleet in Dubai. The move aims to ensure the compliance of taxi drivers with the ethical and professional principles of their business. It also prompts them to stick to exemplary attitudes when dealing with taxi riders,” said Khaled Al Awadi, Director of Transportation Systems at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.