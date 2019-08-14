New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will offer free bus rides to women on Raksha Bandhan. This will be available in AC and non-AC buses.

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, had proposed free ride for women in all DTC buses and Delhi Metro trains nearly two and a half months ago.

Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on June 3 that ” women will be allowed to travel free of cost on all DTC and cluster buses and metro trains. They will have safe travel experience and can access different modes of transport”.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on June 27 said in the Lok Sabha that it had not received any proposal on Delhi government’s plans to provide a free ride for women commuters in Delhi metro.