DSP Probationers call on DGP at State Police Hdqrs

Cuttack: Odisha Police Service (OPS) probationers of 2015 batch today called on director general of police (DGP) RP Sharma at the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack in course of their practical training.

As many as 14 OPS Probationers (Directly Recruited DSPs) who are at the end part of their training had an interactive session with the DGP today.

During the interaction, Sharma called upon the officers to be diligent, dutiful, sincere and serious to the profession and rise to the expectation public in the delivery of services.

He said that police is a highly professional subject and everyday they are newer challenges to the officers in the field. “There has been sea changes in the duties of a policeman today. The duty of a police officer is no longer confined to law and order and crime management.”

“Due to technological advancement, old ways of crime investigation has lost its worth. Police is now adopting scientific method of investigation in the difficult cases, like Cyber Crime and Economic Offences,” he added.

He further advised the probationers to be highly professional and technologically sound while discharging duty in the field.

These officers have already completed two years of training in different Districts and training centres.