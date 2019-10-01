DSLR camera thief nabbed in city

Bhubaneswar: A youth, identified as Ashish Kumar Mohanta of Mayurbhanj, has been arrested by Infocity police here for stealing digital cameras.

Acting on a complaint of one, Bikram Behera, police have launched an investigation and arrested Mohanta today.

Four high definition digital cameras of Nikkon and two HD digital cameras of Cannon have been seized from his possession. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to have stolen several cameras from different places.

A case (207/2019) under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 379 of the IPC has been registered against him. Further investigation is on regarding the involvement of other persons and racket if any, the police said.