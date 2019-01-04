Drunken man burns mother alive in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: In a barbaric act, an intoxicated man allegedly burnt his mother alive following a minor altercation in Malkangiri district on Friday.

The shocking incident reported to have occurred at MPV-55 village under Motu police limits in the district. The accused was identified as Tapas Mandal.

According to police, Tapas picked up a quarrel with his mother Gina Mandal in an inebriated condition today evening and beat up her mercilessly.

Later, the accused poured kerosene on his mother and set her on fire on the road. While the accused is on the run after the ghastly crime, police visited the village and launched a probe into the matter.

The police recovered the remains of the body. Efforts were on to nab the accused, the police said.